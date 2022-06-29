I recently read a paragraph in The Wall Street Journal that began, “Biden is likely to decide later this summer.”

In my view, President Joe Biden is not making decisions, and I don’t believe he is mentally capable of doing so.

While all presidents have advisers and speechwriters, we know that presidents are still able to make their own decisions.

My question: Just who is running this country? Who is making the decisions said to be coming from President Biden?

I have heard several suggestions, from former President Barack Obama to certain members of Biden’s Cabinet and others. I believe the people of this country have the right to know just who may be in charge. Who is really making decisions affecting us — affecting the lives of “we the people”? Who is running our country?

Judith Sopher

East Hempfield Township