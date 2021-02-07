The Jan. 31 letter “Important issues not addressed” states that the Jan. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section featured “self-serving opinions but, again, no acknowledgment that the media itself had any role in shaping the views” that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The letter writer asks why LNP | LancasterOnline refuses to allow dialogue on this topic. His letter states, “I believe former President Donald Trump did more for and gained more votes from Black people and other minorities than any other recent president.”

And, “in my view, the courts did not settle questions about some states’ changes to their election processes.”

And, “the minds of 74 million hardworking, conscientious Americans will not be changed” (emphasis mine).

I have questions for this writer. Where did your belief that Trump did more for Blacks and other minorities come from? Original research asking Blacks and minorities? Or from Trump, a proven liar, and the media outlets acting as his propaganda agencies? Why is it your view that the courts did not settle questions about election processes? Because Trump and his media claimed fraud? Or because you were privy to legal evidence Trump’s team failed to present to the court? (No real evidence surfaced; there was nothing for courts to address.)

Finally, if those who voted for Trump and believed his claims refuse to accept facts and concede points of discourse, is a dialogue possible? It seems that you have provided the answer to your own question. The ones refusing a dialogue are the people who insist their belief is the absolute truth.

Susan G. Trofatter

Lancaster Township