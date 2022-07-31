In my view, your columnists have jumped off a cliff and went way too far to the left. On the July 24 Perspective cover, there was a picture of state Sen. Doug Mastriano with the headline “‘Dangerous’ ideology.’”

Get real. Who is dangerous? Maybe it is you LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors who are dangerous.

The column (signed by local Christian clergy and scholars) was about Christian nationalism. Find another way to go after Mastriano. Get religion off the Perspective section cover.

John Seyfert

Manheim Township