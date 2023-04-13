It is not obvious to me, nor I think to more than a few others, that Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn’s recent sentencing of three young people speaking out for racial justice and improved police training served the cause of public justice.

What high principle or human good was upheld by a jury condemning an idealistic young person, Taylor Enterline, with a felony conviction? Or by doing nothing for the restoration, rather than the punishment, of Jessica Lopez and Alexa Wise?

If the public needed to be protected from Taylor Enterline, who is protecting the public from judges who impose million-dollar bail demands on citizens practicing their constitutional right of free speech?

Does Spahn feel a duty to see that justice is done and that the public is protected in the case of county Judge Bruce Roth’s demand for an egregiously unfair million-dollar bail for some defendants in September 2020? What reprimand or prosecution has Roth faced?

And who is addressing the problem of having police officers who think that deadly force by gun is a necessary and justified defense against someone having a mental health crisis?

John K. Stoner

Akron