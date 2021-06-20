Recently I have noticed that many people are referring to George Orwell’s novel “1984” and are using its message to describe a particular political philosophy that suits their own needs.

The message of “1984” is that unless mankind changes its direction, humans will become soulless automatons, as Erich Fromm describes in his afterword to the novel.

If anything, I believe the message “1984” conveys is that mankind has drifted away from its Judeo-Christian roots and has embarked on a path of hopelessness and despair.

If we consider the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, in which we witnessed strides toward peace in the Middle East, reduced threats from North Korea and Russia, protection along our southern border from those who may do harm to our citizens, and the protection of the unborn — as well as many other positive accomplishments — one has to wonder who really is the “Big Brother” referred to by Orwell.

When the bulk of the mainstream media seemingly maintained an unfair and biased position disparaging the political party in power for four years, was it deploying “Newspeak” — a prominent component of Orwell’s novel that was used to gain control over the people?

I suggest that anyone interested in the relevance of the state of mankind today try to find a copy of 1970’s “The Late, Great Planet Earth” by Hal Lindsey. No, it has nothing to do with the physical environment, but everything to do with the spiritual decadence that we are witnessing today and that even Eric Blair (George Orwell’s real name) was weaving into his novel back in 1949.

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster Township