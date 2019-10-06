I was bemused by Stuart Wesbury’s op-ed in the Sept. 29 Sunday LNP (“Democrats obsessed with unseating this president”), in which he blamed the lack of legislation on the Democrats’ “obsession” with President Donald Trump’s actions and their “support” from the media.
Wasn’t it Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate, who refused to even consider the nomination of a Supreme Court justice several years ago, breaking a long tradition?
Where was the spurt of legislation that advanced the principles and influence of American democracy in the world when the Republicans controlled both the House and Senate? It appears that only the Democrats (with a growing handful of Republicans) are concerned about actually upholding the Constitution, rather than just talking about it.
Maybe the Republican lawmakers are afraid of being on Trump’s wrong side and of being the recipient of some of his tweetstorms! The president’s behavior is such that if he were in grade school, he would most likely have been suspended several times because of his bullying and intimidation of others.
Thankfully, someone is looking out for the American Constitutional democracy, with its system of checks and balances to control unrestricted power. Our free media are doing their job and reporting what occurs; even Fox News realizes it has that obligation now. If there is smoke, there is usually something burning.
Mark Hirschman
Lititz