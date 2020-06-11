I would ask that whomever saw fit to invite armed men — untrained in police work and accountable to no one — to Elizabethtown to provide security during the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest Saturday identify themselves (“2 groups with armed members show up to E-town protest,” June 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Your neighbors have a right to know who among them would seemingly endanger their lives to that degree. Surely you want to to take responsibility for your actions.

C.K. Welsh

West Earl Township