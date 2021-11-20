In the 2016 novel “Homegoing,” Yaa Gyasi suggests that history is storytelling. And by whom? “We believe the one who has the power, he is the one who gets to write the story.”

Reminded of that, one can’t help but observe and ponder who it is who wants to control what is fed to the impressionable minds of our schoolchildren.

Who wants the power to control the school boards to determine what stories are told to our kids?

Who is it who will determine if the reality of "The 1619 Project" will ever be shared with our kids?

Of course, storytelling is not limited to schools. What person in power was the first to disseminate the false narrative regarding the stolen election and, interestingly, ensure that narrative found its way to the mass media well before the election even took place?

Perhaps foolishly, one would like to think that, despite these lies, at some point the truth will percolate to the top. Will it, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker?

Rep. Smucker, you have represented to your constituents that one very important book informs your decisions and actions; the book which tells us “the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32).

So, Rep. Smucker, when will you tell your constituents the truth regarding your actions and the reasons for those actions on Jan. 5-7?

Melvin Hess

Lititz