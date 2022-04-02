With all of our country’s current crises, which I believe to be self-inflicted by the current administration, it is plainly clear that we must give our primary attention and focus to actual working solutions that address the “here and now,” instead of obsessing over blame.

Nonetheless, looking into the future many years from now, it should be interesting to see if the legitimate voting public will have learned anything from the lessons of history being offered up from 2020 to 2024.

Specifically, if given the choice six, 10, 14 or 18 years from now, what type of president would you have as the leader of the free world:

— An insensitive tweeter who is not the most eloquent of available rhetorical talent but manages to produce a vibrant, soaring economy and safe America?

— Or a cognitively impaired, geriatric figurehead career politician attached to puppet strings and being pulled by a support staff chosen on the basis of diversity rather than competency, and who manages to destroy the economy and put world order and security in serious jeopardy?

Even though we’re less than halfway through this disaster chapter in American history, I’ll take the tweeter — because whoever it might be, the hypothetical trade-off is obviously quite worthwhile, if not obvious.

Tom Mannon

Warwick Township