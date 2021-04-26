I believe there is a bias by the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors regarding the publication of letters with different perspectives on climate change.

Having shoveled lots of “global warming” this winter, I believe it is fair to question whether changes in climate over the long term — lifespans, centuries — are caused by humans or nature.

It seems clear to me that activities by people can affect weather locally and in the short term. But can humans permanently alter the natural trend of global temperature rise, such as has been taking place for an estimated 12,000 years?

We learned in elementary school about the ancient glacial cover on Earth’s surface that has mostly melted and changed global geography, including, in the Northern Hemisphere, formation of our Great Lakes.

Paradoxically, note that without global warming, there would be no Great Lakes and perhaps not Detroit or automobiles to cause global warming!

Surely, man didn’t cause the climate warming that melted the glaciers of the Pleistocene period, because there weren’t enough of us causing atmospheric pollution millennia ago.

The “force” that created our expanding universe is active today, as planets (including Earth), stars and galaxies continue to evolve and change. Can humans permanently alter the long-term course of Earth’s climate?

Eliminating pollution should be our target. For those who want to tamper with nature’s climate, we should be careful what we wish for!

Bob Horst

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions.