They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, it’s the picture of workers installing carpet in the mass vaccination site at Park City Center’s former Bon-Ton location, which appeared in the Feb. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Bringing in the pros”).

In my view, it speaks volumes to the inefficient and ineffective waste of time and resources, political chicanery, corruption, stupidity, incompetence and outright lack of common sense that have defined our shared response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getting a shot seems to be a rather straightforward proposition. Health care provider approaches patient, inserts needle (which is attached to serum-filled syringe) into patient’s arm, transfers serum to patient’s body by pushing on plunger, removes needle and both walk away as the process is completed.

I am 75 years old and have received vaccinations on three continents and not once did I notice, or care about, what type of surface this simple exercise took place on. It was of no consequence whether the surface was finished concrete, sub-Saharan dust or finely polished ceramic tile.

My only concern was that the health care worker was competent, that the serum was going to do what it was meant to do and that I was able to carry on with my life.

This seems to be another indication of the general bamboozlement that continues to be foisted on the general public as we try to make our way through the chaotic and haphazard morass of uncertain and conflicting information disseminated on a daily basis. God help us all.

Ron Good

West Donegal Township