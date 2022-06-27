Observant social assessors have commented on the trajectory of our society: an increase in the divorce rate; an increase in substance abuse; an increase in litigation; a decrease in participation in religious groups; a focus on rights (and minimal attention to responsibility); an anti-intellectual/anti-scientific bias; an emphasis on political correctness; an increasing disrespect for those in authority and toward specialists; casting aspersions on those of differing persuasions; and a focus on feelings (while remaining unbalanced by thoughtfulness).

We have also become an anxious and aggressive society, as evinced in the number of mass shootings over the past few decades.

My former teacher, 30 years ago, described these trends as characteristic of “societal emotional regression.” His whiteboard graphic, differentiating between social regression and social maturity, anticipated our era precisely.

Perhaps the epitome of this social regression was the election of the last GOP president, who personified many of these regressive tendencies and who is best described as “a turtle on a fence post.” (“When you see a turtle on a fence post, you know one thing: it didn’t get there by itself.”) In describing our society in the characteristics of the opening paragraph and the election of the last GOP president, is it best to be direct and use the term “social immaturity”?

A leader is needed who will not be manipulated by feelings but function on principle (ethics); one who will tell the truth regardless how politically incorrect; one who will help us endure short-term discomfort for long-term gain; one who will balance people’s rights with an equal focus on their responsibilities; and one who will respect authorities and specialists within their fields of endeavor.

The reversal of our social immaturity resides in the choices we make in our leaders. Followers typically refuse to follow such leaders anywhere. Do we have the courage to trust a leader who could save us from our social regression?

— Haydn J. McLean, New Holland