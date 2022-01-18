How can anyone believe that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is working for his constituents? Drive through West Virginia and look at the majority of the homes. And yet here is a congressman from one of the poorest states who has a yacht, a Maserati and untold wealth — and is refusing to vote for a bill that would help his state. From 2012 to 2020, Manchin’s daughter, Heather Bresch, ran the pharmaceutical conglomerate that raised the price of lifesaving EpiPens. Manchin does not represent the average West Virginian.

Now look at the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. New chairman Ray D’Agostino, in my opinion, is simply going to be the bullying puppet for fellow commissioner Josh Parsons.

Thanks to former commissioner Craig Lehman for recognizing the situation for what it was. I respect his decision to resign. It is the county that is doomed, unless the new commissioner can find a way to work around what I view as the sheer incompetence we are left with.

Also, if I get one more call at suppertime from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker asking me to join in his presentation, I will scream. He, too, cannot seem to grasp that he is supposed to work for the citizens and that they have asked him repeatedly to have a real town hall. (When he responds at all to letters, the responses do not match the questions submitted.)

COVID-19 is a convenient excuse for so much, but, like Manchin, I do not think Smucker represents his constituents.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township