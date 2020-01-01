The headlines in the newspaper, heard on the radio and on the tube tout, “The media this, the media that!”
As Pogo, the popular cartoon character of yore, might say, “Who be dis media?”
My understanding of the two political parties began early. I remember my grandfather, Leslie Clyde Smith Sr., telling me in the 1940s about the huge federal deficit. He said, “Richard, your grandchildren will be paying for this.”
Then, many years later, I was a census taker in 2000. An elderly gentleman living in the countryside near Coatesville flat out told me, “I vote as a Democrat because President Franklin Delano Roosevelt started Social Security!”
A third and growing class of political influence is the independent voter.
And there is what seems like a fourth political party — the media. It tends to either hug the liberal limb or the conservative limb on the tree of information.
On Nov. 30, the television headlines on some networks stated, “Media slams Trump for Afghanistan visit.” Duh. Who are the media? They’re not on the voter’s ballot, that’s for sure. Again, I reach for what Pogo might say in his cartoon: “Dey be stuck in a one way or de other way think.”
A recent editorial cartoon by Christopher Weyant of the Boston Globe that was published in LNP echoes my sentiment. Weyant depicts a bartender chatting with a customer. The bartender says, “Which coverage of the impeachment hearings do you want to watch? The ones where Trump’s guilty or the one where Trump’s innocent?”
Richard L. Smith
Lancaster