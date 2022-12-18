At a recent Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, one of our neighbors declared that they were a “real Etownian,” prefacing that remark with an explanation of who a “real Etownian” is. Their definition of a real Etownian was based on their older age. Therefore, the young must not be real Etownians.

Another neighbor seemed to follow suit by reminding the board of their personal wealth and how much they pay in school taxes. Therefore, the less wealthy, those with lesser tax burdens (a percentage based on owned property value), are apparently not real Etownians.

Some have asserted that the USA is a Christian nation. Therefore, those who are not Christian are not real Etownians.

I write to say that we are all real Etownians here within the district boundaries. Even though some neighbors may try, they cannot “other” those in the community. Flexing your age, wealth or religion provides you with no authority. Neighbors, we are all real Etownians.

Timothy Runkle

Elizabethtown