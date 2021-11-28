White supremacists are cowards, hiding in barns and under white robes. They are an aberration.

Underneath our skin, the difference in the DNA between any two people is about 0.1%. From that scientific view, different races don’t exist, only different ethnicities.

People with white skin have always been fewer in number worldwide. The genes that produce white skin, blue eyes and light-colored hair are recessive; as more people marry people of different ethnicities, these physical characteristics will start to disappear.

I say, bring it on. People who believe the “white race” is superior are dying out. They are hanging on a cliff by their fingernails, which makes their backlash fierce.

The Nazis brought white supremacy, with all of its nastiness such as eugenics, into the political arena, where the entire world defeated it. Nazism’s relentless ideology found little acceptance in a world that champions diversity, both intrinsically and socially.

This does not mean that we stop negating such ideology. We holler from the rooftops; we stop white supremacy in its tracks with our respect for humanity; we face it down with the truth of diversity.

But know that the ferocity of white supremacy is experiencing death pangs. A rabid raccoon is a vile creature in the final throes of its disease; it cannot stop screeching, violently chasing down everything in its path. Like a rabid animal, white supremacy is dying.

In the future, I believe, people will understand their humanity and live together on this planet in unity, embracing love.

Anita Coryell

Manheim Township