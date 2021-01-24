To the white members of the body of Christ, Hebrews 12:15 NIV: “See to it that no one falls short of the grace of God and that no bitter root grows to cause trouble and defile many.”

This verse was in full display in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. The bitter root in democracy is white supremacy. It is an evil defilement that has, in my view, blinded the white evangelical churches that increasingly seem to fail with every civil movement for truth, justice and equality. We are a stain on the body of Christ and need to confess our sin of complicity with white supremacy.

To my dear friends and family members who are not white, please forgive me for not hearing your voices or seeing your oppression through racism and white supremacy. I pray that our eyes are opened as we pray for healing, realizing that healing will not come without confession and repentance. May the Lord give us mercy to see.

Leonard Pelsinski

Lancaster Township