In the 19th century there was a political party called the “Native American Party” or the Know Nothings. The party arose during the 1840s, when there were large numbers of poor, Catholic Irish people here who had been displaced by the potato famine.

Those white supremacist Know Nothings feared that hardworking Americans would see their jobs stolen by these immigrants who, conspiratorially, would create an economic orientation loyal only to the pope.

Today, our white supremacists have much the same fear — though the population groups and economic orientation are different. They fear “replacement” — that a nonwhite majority will supplant the current white majority and bad things will happen.

A University of Chicago study of the 377 Americans who were arrested or charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack indicates that these insurrectionists were motivated by fears of nonwhite replacement. Most of the 377 came from parts of the country where nonwhite populations were growing fastest.

Like the Know Nothings of 100 years ago, these white supremacists seemingly thrive on rage, bitterness and fear of those who look different from them. Conspiracies like QAnon and a governmental “deep state” surround and smother them. The Know Nothings stood against much but stood for little.

The modern-day insurrectionists may have legitimate concerns, such as a political party that has failed them or an economy that demands too much of them and has left many behind. Those complaints need to be addressed or they will fester. Fear of others can never be an acceptable cause for violence.

Ginny Gibble

Lancaster Township