Lacking moral judgment and, in my view, clearly deficient in mental acuity, the hatemongering and fearmongering beclowned trio of white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, Ye (the rapper formerly named Kanye West) and former President Donald Trump dined in palatial splendor at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 22.

With hundreds of thousands of Nazi documents presented as evidence at the 1945-46 Nuremberg trials — many with details for the planned extermination of Jews, Romanis, gays and others — and with an abundance of other irrefutable evidence, Holocaust denialism must be regarded as perverse.

What constitutes “whiteness”? According to one definition, fewer than 2 billion of the Earth’s nearly 8 billion humans inhabiting the world today are “white.” Except for differences in skin tone and outward appearances, we are in fact all nearly identical on a genomic level.

One would suppose that, as sentient beings, we would all recognize the benefits — indeed, the necessity — of learning to coexist in harmony.

Incredibly, when some white supremacists discover from DNA analyses that they have “impure blood” (their words) — when it is revealed that they have traces of, say, African ancestry — they often accuse the DNA testing company of manipulating results or make antisemitic conspiracy claims. For some, facing reality is apparently so cruel that delusion is more consoling.

It seems eloquently revealing that former President Barack Obama, through his mother, is likely descended from the first African enslaved in the American Colonies.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster