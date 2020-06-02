I am dismayed at the ongoing racial injustice linked to the phenomenon of white privilege. We call black people African Americans. Why don’t we call white people European Americans?

We have terms that quantify and qualify the depth of the American pedigree — Asian American, African American. European Americans claim ownership of this country, and many have developed a proud white national identity that supersedes even that of the indigenous people of America.

White privilege has resulted in impoverishment and injustice for a vast number of racial minorities. Racial minorities are seen as an ongoing problem to be dealt with, rather than as victims of an unjust society. Privilege permeates every aspect of our lives. The system is tightly controlled and guarded well. We are groomed to take our place, as preordained, at an early age.

We (often unwittingly) all play a part in perpetuating this. Our tacit acceptance of the status quo is shameful. For example, as each new manifestation of blatant racism comes to light, we look to the details surrounding the event so we can attribute individual blame. We don’t look to our part in creating and sustaining the culture of racism that made this event possible.

Every event of injustice and racial violence can be traced back to us. Please vote wisely, hold our elected representatives and our institutions accountable, speak up, listen up and start to take responsibility to change this culture of white privilege that directs and informs racism — and its ugly consequences — in our society.

Geraldine WuShanley

Manor Township