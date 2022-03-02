In his Feb. 23 column (“ ‘Historical guilt’ at root of white nationalism coverage”), Michael D. Witmer ineffectively argues, in my view, both that nascent local fascism isn’t a threat, and that instead of “raising a Chicken Little-like alarm” we should look for the reason “these guys got together in the first place.”

I believe that the argument that the Patriot Front shouldn’t be taken seriously because of its size is absurd. At what size should a malignant tumor be removed? Should LNP | LancasterOnline have waited to cover these white nationalists until they moved from spreading propaganda at local colleges to spreading it at high schools?

Witmer never tells us how large the Patriot Front should be before we are bothered by it, but the rest of his column leads me to believe that he isn’t bothered by its ideology, no matter how large their group grows.

Witmer states that we should investigate why Patriot Front members believe what they do. Here, the blame for this odious philosophy shifts from its members onto “unchecked civil upheaval and cancel culture.” Historically, this has been the defense of fascism: that it is an inevitable correction to a lack of patriotism, a decadent culture and a dishonest press. Since Benito Mussolini, fascism has been portrayed by its sympathizers as a defensive reaction to a changing world.

While Patriot Front membership may be low, readers would do well to remember that the threat isn’t only card-carrying fascists, but the politicians and academics who rationalize their philosophy and attempt to deflect our attention from their behavior.

Chris Beiler

Akron