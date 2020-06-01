As a retired medical technologist with a specialty in microbiology, I am appalled at the White House’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the start, administration officials were behind in containing the virus. Did they think if they closed their eyes and plugged their ears the pandemic would just go away? Unfortunately, that’s not how viruses work.

America had time to prepare. Testing and contact tracing should have been our first priorities. As the virus spread and hospitals began filling up, we should have increased our personal protective equipment supply for all front-line workers. Isn’t it the federal government’s job to keep us safe? Due to the unpreparedness, many lives have been needlessly cut short.

As we’ve progressed through this pandemic, our White House medical professionals were sidelined and replaced with a near-daily sideshow by President Donald Trump.

Science should take center stage. Why has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seemingly been silenced? Just because you might not like the CDC’s guidelines doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be followed.

Mr. President, the American people aren’t at all convinced you have this under control. Instead of spending your time listening and learning from our health care experts, you appear to be spending your time tweeting, watching television and calling your wealthy donors and favorite TV hosts. Don’t all Americans deserve your attention? Instead, you continually cater to your loyal Trump lovers.

I am disgusted with the White House’s lack of competency. Let the medical experts take charge. Then maybe someday the virus will disappear — and hopefully so will President Donald Trump.

Susan Hewes-Mendez

Lancaster