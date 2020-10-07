As I watch the news of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 illness, the growing list of infected people, and images of Trump’s more immediate events and timeline over the past two weeks, my thoughts are dark:

— Nine months of downplaying a highly infectious and deadly virus.

— Denial of science and evidence.

— Disdain and mockery of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of renowned experts, and of safety/preventive protocols.

— Obstinate defiance of norms, rules, and civility.

— Misinformation and lies.

— Reckless disregard and disrespect for others.

— Complicit sycophantic representatives, senators, governors and other elected or appointed public servants.

Have we had enough, yet?

I want to be sympathetic. Instead, I am enraged.

Kim Smith

Manheim Township