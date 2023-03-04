Amy Winehouse went “Back to Black.” AC/DC was “Back in Black.” The Rolling Stones told us to “Paint It Black.” Great music, for sure. But unless you like hot houses in the summer with high electric bills, black exteriors are not such a good idea.

I have noticed a wave of new construction and exterior repainting around Lancaster using “trendy” black. Of course, when the sun hits that surface, it heats up, heating your house, too. The small advantage of black or dark colors gained in cold weather is greatly outweighed by the big disadvantage in hot weather. You could look it up.

My house now has some exterior walls and a flat roof that were once dark but are now white. It works.

The Greeks in Santorini are no strangers to summer heat, so follow their lead with white or light-colored houses.

Tom Simpson

Lancaster