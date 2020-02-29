In an old folk tale, two kings are talking. One king says that in his kingdom he could command his subjects to climb to the top of a high tower and jump to their deaths. “They’ll do anything I say,” says the king. “All will obey me. That’s the kind of power I have.”
“Oh,” says the second king. “I have a different kind of power. In my kingdom I can knock on the door of any humble dwelling and I will be welcomed in, fed a delicious meal, given a warm, comfortable bed, and kept safe. That’s the kind of power I have.”
The first king has power over. And his power is for him alone.
The second king has power with. He shares his power with all of his people. He is one with his people. Call it “we-the-people power.”
Hmm, which kind of power does our president have? Which kind of power do we prefer our presidents to have?
Dorothy Yoder
Manheim Township