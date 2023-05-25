This is in response to the May 23 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Debt limit crisis not fault of GOP.”

Over the four years of the Trump administration, even before COVID-19, the debt ceiling was raised three times by Republicans. The debt ceiling was raised 74 times between 1962 and 2011, including 18 times under Ronald Reagan, eight times under Bill Clinton and seven times under George W. Bush. That’s 25 times under a GOP president and eight times under a Democratic president.

So, tell me again who cares about spending? Or maybe it’s the tax cuts for the top 2% that amount to trillions in lost tax dollars?

Let’s not forget under that, under President Dwight Eisenhower, individuals’ and married couples’ income over $200,000 was taxed at 90%.

John Bushman

News Providence