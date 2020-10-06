Let me say first that I applaud and appreciate the work that food banks and charity groups do year-round, and especially at this time of need. However, I was very distressed at the photo in the Sept. 25 LNP that accompanied the article, “Looking to Grow,” about Blessings of Hope food bank. The photo showed volunteers dividing up flour without masks or hairnets, and not socially distanced. I don’t see any difference between this circumstance and restaurant servers, who must wear masks, and cooks preparing meals who must wear masks and hairnets. Why aren’t they masked? Aren’t they concerned about contaminating the flour? Are they tested every day for COVID-19? Where’s the social distancing since they weren’t masked? Please explain. Thanks.

Pat Burkhart

Manheim Township