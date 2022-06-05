I recently read “Hitler's American Gamble” by Brendan Simms and Charlie Laderman. One of Adolf Hitler’s key initiatives was to “capture Ukraine for its agriculture and Donbas for its minerals.” So why did we miss the value of those areas and are now surprised that Vladimir Putin is using them as leverage? Did we also not know how important Russia’s energy supply is to Europe and how Putin could weaponize that?

As with our fumbled evacuation of Afghanistan and lack of planning for the baby formula shortage, President Joe Biden is not, in my view, leading our country effectively and his administration is focused on the wrong things.

Not imposing sanctions before Putin went into Ukraine was a major mistake. It will be difficult To extricate him now.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township