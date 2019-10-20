Where was the full coverage of the Penn State-Iowa game in the Oct. 13 Sunday LNP? When I eagerly opened the Sports section to read about the previous night’s Penn State-Iowa game, I found there was nothing more than seven very short paragraphs from The Associated Press wire service, with sparse information about the game. Why no local coverage and perspective?
I hope this will not become an ongoing practice where I’ll have to get inside analysis and insight about Penn State football games from PennLive and other sources. Harrisburg, York, Allentown, Philadelphia and other area reporting provide firsthand coverage of the games, so why not LNP?
Dennis Farley
Manheim Township
Editor’s note: The game ended just before press time and so limited information was available about it. LNP’s Penn State reporter had his regular column, grades and market report in the Monday edition.