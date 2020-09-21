Modern journalism, in my view, has become hearsay, opinion and outright lies. It has become the propaganda machine for what seems to be the left, but sometimes the right and sometimes everything in between.

I don't even know where to get legitimate, unbiased information anymore. I think the media took lessons from the Kardashians — that with some thought and creativity they could create a story that could play to the vacuous public and make a profit.

It’s amazing to me that history-challenged, uninformed members of the public seem to buy the idiocy that is published. It’s too bad facts don’t seem to be important anymore.

Well, the Kardashians were canceled for the next season of their show. Hopefully, it will be the same for these hack journalists.

George Kuruc

Ephrata