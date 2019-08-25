The past: Martin Schram concluded his July 28 Sunday LNP column (“A call to action and an exercise regarding the Mueller report”) by asking what the reaction would have been if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s names were substituted for each other in the text of the Mueller report. What would the Republican response have been? They probably wouldn’t be happy “only” to “lock her up.”
The present: Mass shootings, unlike anywhere in the civilized world, have become a prominent feature of American life. For years, the discussion regarding some type of background check or gun limitation has gone on with little change occurring, except in some states. U.S. citizens broadly support background checks for gun purchases and sales, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t even let the Senate vote on a House bill requiring that.
The future: The Civil War and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 didn’t end white supremacy in the USA. While some areas of the country have moved on (see The New York Times July 23 Food section feature where Lancaster was highlighted as “a welcoming home for immigrants, refugees and their cooking”), many other regions of the U.S. have resisted integration for such reasons as the belief in the inferiority of people of different color, heritage, religion and history. Unfortunately, they have found encouragement in the words and actions of Trump. Moreover, the white supremacy movement has now directed some of its hate toward women who have “moved on ahead of them” as well. Where to next?
Terry W. Blue
Manor Township