Where's sense of solidarity? (letter)

Mar 26, 2020

Thousands of college students sunning and swimming on beaches during pandemic shutdowns! I can't believe it! Why? Is this a life-saving activity? An addiction? An entitlement? Where's the sense of solidarity?

Bernice (Boots) Stadler

Manheim Township