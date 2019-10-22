Regarding Jennifer McDermott’s Oct. 5 Associated Press story (“Are vintage airplanes too unsafe to fly?”), I believe you should not have published this article. As best as I can discover, McDermott is not an expert on aviation. She quotes a lawyer who is an expert in “crash litigation” (how much is aviation-related?) and a U.S. senator.
Basically, the senator asked the National Transportation Safety Board to do what it always does anyway. The AP reporter gives absolutely no proof that flying in World War II-era aircraft is any more dangerous than other forms of aviation, especially riding in or piloting a private aircraft.
There are risks in almost any activity, and I believe that riding in such aircraft is probably less dangerous than sharing the road with buggies in Lancaster County. Should that activity be more regulated?
I rode in Nine-O-Nine a few years back and, if I want to, I will ride in Collings Foundation’s B-24, also a World War II bomber, without concern for my safety. I drive behind a buggy with caution because I know the driver behind me may try to pass us both before it is safe. I am more concerned in that situation than I would be riding in any World War II aircraft.
Jim Blanshine
New Holland