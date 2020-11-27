I read the Nov. 20 column by Sen. Pat Toomey (“Remembering unity born of sacrifice”), in which he cited Lincoln's Gettysburg Address: “that a government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

The senator goes on: “America is currently facing trying times. We remain in the grips of a global pandemic, and our politics are more divided than they’ve been since the 1960s.”

My question is: Where’s the “government for the people”? An increasing number are dying daily in vain from the pandemic while the Senate went home early for Thanksgiving. There was no Thanksgiving this year.

Toomey should have demanded that Sen. Mitch McConnell bring back the Senate to adopt a COVID-19 relief bill (and the House do likewise). That's what a “government for the people” does!

Don McCann

Millersville