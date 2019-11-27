I urge Congressman Lloyd Smucker to stop his false statements and misrepresentations of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of power concerning Ukraine. Firsthand witnesses are testifying under oath to misconduct ordered by Trump and abetted by Vice President Mike Pence, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry and the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
Neither Smucker nor his party’s leadership have a shred of evidence to refute testimony under oath, or documents or statements made publicly. If they have a credible defense of Trump supported by verifiable evidence, they should put it forward.
As one of his constituents, I am disgusted by Smucker’s lack of honesty and integrity in this matter.
Scott Orange
East Hempfield Township