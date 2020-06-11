For three years, Americans were bombarded with 24/7 reports of what many termed “Russian collusion” by President Donald Trump. Recently released documents are beginning to prove suspicions reported by Fox News for those same three years.

There was “collusion” during that time. But it was not between any Russians and Trump. It was a seeming attempt to thwart the Trump reelection campaign, culminating in impeachment — essentially the attempted coup of a sitting president.

Leading the way in promoting this delusion was Congressman Adam Schiff, whose committee interviewed 53 witnesses behind closed doors. Schiff did numerous interviews making it clear he believed he had “direct evidence” of collusion. In April 2019, Schiff said there was “ample evidence of collusion in plain sight.” The alleged scandal was based on Schiff’s lies.

On May 7, all 53 transcripts were released. Not one of the 53 witnesses stated under oath they found anything showing “collusion” between Russia and Trump. James Clapper was one of those witnesses, but later became a paid CNN commentator and stated many times that Trump might be a Russian asset.

After three years, don’t you think these transcripts would be front-page news in LNP | LancasterOnline? Or at least be mentioned? But there was nothing.

With the the entire leftist media having, in my view, played a big part in the lie, don’t expect any of the facts to be reported on what may be the biggest political scandal in our history — until the evidence is overwhelming and conclusive. Media spin and blackout will continue.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township