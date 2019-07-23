Does anyone else find it disturbing that our LNP newspaper here in Lancaster County continues to dedicate large amounts of space to the hate-filled rhetoric of Eugene Robinson, Dana Milbank and many other liberal columnists who constantly bash the administration?
Now it would appear that authors of an unsigned editorial at LNP have taken up the gauntlet to vilify President Donald Trump in the July 17 editorial, “Questions to consider.”
Seems that I miss many of the articles related to the sadistic and evil comments coming out of “The Squad” and other left-wing bigots that seemingly escape being published by LNP. Are we now to understand that LNP has become one of the left-wing news outlets? Guess if we are to hear both sides, we better start looking for an unbiased source of news other than LNP!
David South
Manheim