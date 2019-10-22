I have filled out numerous surveys asking me about animals. I have yet to be asked the one question that is so important, and I have often wondered why this question isn’t asked. Bears, coyotes and other animals have been seen roaming around different areas. They have been tranquilized or killed. I called this survey I filled out from the International Fund for Animal Welfare to ask about the one important question that is never asked. We are taking all their homes away from them, so therefore they don’t have at home the food they want.
I’m not saying to stop building, but do we really need all the malls that are being built? I have yet to see a mall all rented out — maybe 20 years ago they were. When the years go by, certain stores are closed or they go bankrupt. Their time has gone by. There is no way people should live in the past. Looking forward is more important.
Farms are put aside that have to stay rural, but nobody thinks about putting land aside that is strictly used for the purpose of letting animals live.
Denise Clissold
Elizabethtown