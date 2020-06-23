Where might this all lead? (letter) Jun 23, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Rename all things named after Confederate leaders, traitors against America. What’s next? Renaming everything named after American leaders who owned slaves?What’s next after that? Dennis P. Webb Sr.East Lampeter Township Today's Top Stories A Concrete Rose Book Bar aims to treat and educate customers with wine, books 12 min ago Tuesday's COVID-19 updates: Pa. has seen over 6.4K deaths; Lancaster County has seen over 330 28 min ago 49 years ago, Phillies' Rick Wise no-hit Cincinnati and hit 2 home runs [video] 1 hr ago After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border 1 hr ago Clean air advocates lobby for stricter limits on air pollutants present in Lancaster County 2 hrs ago Clinic for Special Children hopes Leacock Township site can be the larger home it needs 2 hrs ago 'The timing was bad': Aura Espresso Room owner faces backlash following first responder donation to Lancaster city police 2 hrs ago Trooper tests positive for COVID after not wearing mask at district court; attorney who talked with him now in quarantine 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Confederate