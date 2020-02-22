Almost every hour of every day we hear about the COVID-19 infection and its effects worldwide.
I suppose anytime there are more than 76,000 cases and more than 2,200 deaths (the worldwide COVID-19 figures as of Friday), we should all be concerned.
Our government, along with others, is working toward a vaccination and other forms of treatment for the prevention and spread of the coronavirus.
In the meantime, the Chinese government has established mandatory precautions and rules for all its people in an effort to get control of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, on Feb. 15, the media also reported that a second wave of flu is hitting the United States, turning this into one of the nastiest flu seasons in a decade. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have already been 26 million Americans with the flu and around 14,000 deaths this season.
Why is there seemingly not the same urgency by our government about the flu as the Chinese have displayed about the coronavirus? Especially since we have a reasonably effective vaccine against the flu. Yet many refuse to get the vaccination shot. I just don’t understand that, when they could help to reduce the spread of flu. Doesn’t seem quite right, does it? Oh well, may God bless America in spite of our foolishness.
John Stauffer
Lititz