After plowing through the Nov. 21 Frank Fryburg op-ed “Debunking Democrats’ impeachment narrative,” I’m amazed at how many things got thrown on the wall to see what sticks.
Everyone has their own take on this issue, but it is a serious issue and it should be fully investigated. So to the definition of “kangaroo court,” it’s a nice inflammatory phrase, but it is incorrect with regard to not having good evidence.
The 2016 interference in the election was proven by U.S. intelligence to have been perpetrated by the Russians, so there is no need to go any further, and President Donald Trump should move on.
Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company; so was a former CIA official. Was Hunter Biden qualified? I don’t know, and it’s none of Trump’s business. I think there are a lot of unqualified people in positions because of who they are related to. It’s not illegal but highly questionable, maybe unethical.
The whistleblower’s identity is really a moot point after others’ testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. For the last five years, Ukraine received aid from the U.S., so what changed this year?
Also, if you try to rob a bank but run away before you get the money, you still committed a crime.
If Trump has proof he did nothing wrong, then let’s see the proof. He should stop denigrating career government employees to claim his innocence — it’s unbecoming.
Debra Phillips
Mount Joy Township