I searched the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP four times looking for coverage of the Washington Prayer March at the National Mall. It was a huge national event held in Washington, D.C., “to have a peaceful, holy moment of consecration and repentance to heal our land ... necessary for a nation in trouble,” per Franklin Graham, organizer of the event.

Unfortunately, all I found were articles of doom and gloom urging us to prepare for unrest and chaos following the election. (Note: There was one photo of the Washington Prayer March at the National Mall on the Nation & World page.)

Would it not be appropriate and uplifting to print the positive news that tens of thousands of Christians gathered to pray for our country? I was there and there was not one protester seen; all was peaceful and well-organized. There were speakers representing many countries and religious backgrounds, both live and recorded.

For an event that large, drawing thousands of people from many states and from Lancaster County, why could the Sunday LNP not give sufficient coverage to the good news? I am very disappointed — again. You can do better!

Kathleen Smith

West Lampeter Township