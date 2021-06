There are numerous TV news reports with photographs of little children left alone at night in the desert by smugglers at our southern border. One photo showed four little girls huddled together in the dark, with the youngest child being only 5 months old.

Where is the Democrats’ outrage at the president’s border policy, which I believe is allowing for this kind of child abuse to occur? Where are the usually very vocal members of Congress on this issue?

Christine Giambalvo

Manor Township