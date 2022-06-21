What’s wrong with people today? If you’re in school and have a paper due, you scramble and scrape to get it done. Then the professor sends it back for a rewrite, right? The professor might include this note: “Please give more support for your argument.”

Many of the MAGA supporters are people who have graduated from some of the most prestigious educational institutions in this and other countries. If the Big Lie is true, why don’t these people provide more support for their argument that the 2020 election was stolen? I am amazed how they can keep saying something so patently false to our faces.

Also, many of these people were elected officials in state and county governments before and after the attempted insurrection — and continue to serve.

When those in power create lies, it takes more strength and courage to end such powerful misinformation. I am acquainted with many people who speak the Big Lie, but, in my heart, I know they don’t believe it! But I think they want to believe it and are still waiting for some big shoe to drop so they can say, “I told you so!”

This belief, in my view, was behind much of what was driving the enthusiasm for all of these nonsensical recounts.

I am just wondering: How long is the wait? Will it ever end? Will we ever get back to a two-party democracy, or is democracy really dying? Do we need a third major party to keep elections from swinging too far to either side?

Roger Culbreth

East Hempfield Township