After watching and listening to the U.S. Capitol Police testify to Congress about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and what they went through while being attacked by people carrying Trump flags, I thought more letters criticizing the attack on the police would surely follow.

But I guess the loyalty to former President Donald Trump is greater than the loyalty to the police.

To answer the questions about who fatally shot the woman who was breaking and entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6, it was a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was there to protect the building and the people inside. If someone broke a window and was climbing into your home, putting you in danger, I believe you might shoot that person.

Meanwhile, if you are not vaccinated because of political reasons, I believe you are putting the rest of the American people and your own family at a medical risk. Please reconsider your decision, as cases and deaths are starting to climb, mostly among unvaccinated people. The life you save may be your own or a family member.

Finally, I’m just wondering when Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who is charged with shooting and killing two protesters and wounding a third on Aug. 25, 2020, in Wisconsin, is going to trial.

Donald Bell

Columbia