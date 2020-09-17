Where is the moral outrage from Republican members of Congress upon learning that President Donald Trump knew how lethal the COVID-19 virus could be as early as Feb. 7 (per the Bob Woodward tapes)?

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has been hiding and silent as always. The Republicans seem indifferent to the suffering of many due to the president’s failure to protect us. Trump could have led the fight against COVID-19 by using the Defense Production Act to produce more personal protective equipment and testing supplies to enable contact tracing to fight the virus.

Trump claims he did not want to panic the people. Yet this president’s rhetoric, in my view, helped to incite a 17-year-old to carry an AR-15-style rifle and allegedly shoot and kill protesters in Wisconsin. He seemingly approves of that, but protecting us from COVID-19 is beyond his capabilities.

Millions of citizens have lost their jobs but, more importantly, many have lost loved ones to the virus. This could have been handled much better by a less selfish, less egotistical leader who understood compassion for his citizens’ suffering.

Trump continues to lead recklessly by having his pep rallies and failing to encourage people to wear masks. More than 196,000 people have died. This number will probably increase dramatically this winter.

Again, I ask: Where is the moral outrage of the Republican members of Congress? They can’t even pass a bill to help prevent the financial suffering of many.

David Loss

Manheim Township