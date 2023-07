I am surprised there has been very little outrage voiced about Donald Trump’s plans for governing, should he win the presidential election in 2024.

I personally was horrified and have been horrified with his behavior since 2016. But the idea of essentially turning the United States, a democracy, into a mini Russia is overwhelming.

There should be outrage over Trump’s stated goals of basically becoming an American dictator. I pray we can survive.

Jackie Schroder

Cornwall, Lebanon County