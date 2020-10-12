During World War II, in order to support the war effort, Americans were compelled to limit their consumption of certain foods, gasoline and other products by means of a national rationing system. Moreover, some men and women volunteered to serve our country by joining the armed forces.

Notwithstanding all of the sacrifices made by Americans of the “greatest generation,” they were grateful that our country was spared any foreign enemy invasion (a horror suffered by numerous other nations throughout the world at the time).

Now, America has been invaded by COVID-19. Hence, our resolve as a nation, once again, is being tested. Doctors have recommended face masks and social distancing as defenses in combating this terrible pandemic.

Some Americans, rather than follow scientific advice, refuse — complaining that their freedoms are being eroded.

Americans of the “greatest generation” did not necessarily like rationing’s restrictions, but did not cry out about sacrificing their constitutional rights. Instead, they complied; many even gave their lives to protect our country.

Let’s try to emulate them. That is but one way to express our love of country and for our neighbors. Please wear a mask and keep your distance. Thank you.

Frank Byrne

Lancaster