The Philadelphia Inquirer article headlined “Stimulus Q&A: What you need to know about who gets $1,400 and when” that appeared in the Feb. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline fills many with relief at the possibility of additional support to help keep their businesses or home budgets afloat.

While I am thankful for these proposed additional dollars, I couldn’t help but wonder exactly where all this money was coming from.

It had always been my belief that the government had to have gold backing for the dollars it printed, but now know I was very, very outdated in my thinking.

I realize the U.S. Federal Reserve controls the supply of printed currency — which is then printed by the Treasury Department — through an asset-purchasing program. In a sense, it can “create money out of thin air,” essentially with a keystroke on a computer. The Fed uses newly created electronic funds to buy assets from financial institutions with money it essentially just creates. With my layman’s understanding of all this, it just baffles my mind.

As the U.S. economy has struggled during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fed has pushed its balance sheet past $6 trillion.

We can only hope these stimulus dollars will help stimulate our economy. Don’t we all wish we could simply create the dollars we need with a keystroke on our computer?

A.H. Miller

Manheim Township