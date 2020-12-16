Pennsylvania legislators seemingly couldn’t care less about their oaths or democracy, as they bend over backward to try to steal my vote. I guess voter suppression is not just for Southern states!

I have begun to realize that the moral compasses of just about every Republican are broken. If they have faith at all, it’s bad faith and it makes me worry about the future.

I hope we can convince more and more voters to vote for Democrats in upcoming years, so we can finally have policies that represent the people in general — policies that do the most good for our people, the planet and our system of government.

Because Republicans now are seemingly only interested in playing games and keeping power.

Raymond Kline

Lancaster